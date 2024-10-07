Texas police raid apartment complex controlled by Tren de Aragua and arrest 20 criminals

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

Texas Police raided a largely vacant apartment complex in north San Antonio. The place was being controlled by the dangerous criminal gang Tren de Aragua, originally from Venezuela.

San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Chief William McManus confirmed at a press conference that 20 people were arrested, 19 of whom have already been charged.

“Operation Aurora"

The operation conducted by law enforcement, dubbed "Operation Aurora," involved a task force comprised of the SAPD, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Officers searched the 300 units in the complex after receiving alerts from residents about suspicious activity, including narcotics sales, human trafficking, and threats. According to McManus, people had reported the Tren de Aragua was controlling the area and committing crimes. "We had information that the gang was committing several crimes," he stated.

McManus said that the gang had been active in San Antonio for several months and that its members are identifiable by characteristic tattoos and red clothing.

"We're coming for you and we know where you are," McManus warned.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently declared the Tren de Aragua a terrorist organization, stepping up state efforts to curb its expansion. The criminal group has been linked to serious crimes such as prostitution, cocaine trafficking and extortion.