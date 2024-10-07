Authorities in Texas search for suspects after armed incident at Burnet County church

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de octubre, 2024

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Texas, is asking the community for help in locating two male suspects involved in an armed incident outside a local church early Sunday morning.

As reported by BCSO, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at a church located on North US Highway 281. A member of the security team at the church reported that he confronted two suspicious men outside the building, one of whom displayed a rifle. In response, the guard fired several shots, prompting both men to flee in a white minivan northbound on US 281. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Community appeal

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office instructs anyone with relevant information to contact authorities. They also ask nearby residents and businesses to review footage from north-facing security cameras in the 2400 block of N. US-281 between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday to identify possible images of the suspects or the vehicle involved.

Additional security measures

In response to the incident, the Lampasas Police Department has implemented preventive measures, including deploying additional patrols in the city and especially around local churches. "Out of an abundance of caution (...) We have coordinated with other local law enforcement agencies to be on high alert and ready to deter or respond immediately to any incidents that might occur," Lampasas police explained.

So far, no similar incidents have been reported in the area. Still, local, state and federal authorities, including the FBI, are working together to ensure the safety of religious communities and locate the suspects in the Burnet incident.