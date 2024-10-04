Rapper Lucas Coly dies at 27 years old

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

Lucas Coly, the French-American rapper known for the 2016 viral hit "I Just Wanna," has died at the age of 27. The information was confirmed by his manager, who shared several posts on Instagram mourning Coly's death.

The cause of death was not disclosed. However, rumors have circulated that it may have been a suicide due to the fact that the last story Coly himself posted on Instagram read, "I love y'all."

"No cause of death was immediately provided. Coly's manager captioned an Instagram post about it #checkonyourfriends, prompting speculation the artist may have taken his own life," NBC New York reported.

Coly rose to fame around 2014 when he began sharing rap videos in English and French. He achieved a significant following on social media and currently has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and half a million on his YouTube page.

He also got more attention when he started dating Amber H in 2017. Coly's song "I Just Wanna" has more than 20 million views on YouTube.