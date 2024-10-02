Actor John Amos dies at 84

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

Renowned actor John Amos, who played the family patriarch in the hit 1970s comedy series 'Good Times,' died of natural causes at age 84 in Los Angeles.

The information was confirmed by his publicist, Belinda Foster, who indicated that Amos passed away on August 21. However, she did not detail the reasons for the delay in announcing the actor's death. The actor's daughter said she learned the information from the media.

Amos is also recognized for his starring role in Roots, a story about slavery that became the most-watched show in the country in the late 1970s. He was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the miniseries.

John Allen Amos was born on December 27, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey. His father was an auto mechanic. He majored in sociology at Colorado State University and played on the school's soccer team. He was a social worker at the Vera Institute of Justice.

"In 2020, Amos was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. He served in the New Jersey National Guard," AP recalled.

"Uncertainties surrounding his passing" The actor's daughter, Shannon Amos, posted a message on Instagram in which she assured that she learned about her father's death from the media and that the family is left with many questions about the situation.



“We are devastated and are left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like many of you. This should be a time to honor and celebrate his life, however, we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainty surrounding his death,” Shannon Amos wrote on Instragram.



The Screen Actors Guild mourned Amos' death:

"Remembering one of our favorite TV dads today. John Amos has left us at 84 with a legacy of roles in groundbreaking TV. Our condolences to his family and friends," the syndicate wrote on the X social network.

Similar was the message from New York Mayor Eric Adams. The Democrat noted that "John Amos used his acting skills to be the positive change he wanted to see. Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s family, and all his adoring fans."