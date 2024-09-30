Dikembe Mutombo, one of the greatest defenders in NBA history, dies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de septiembre, 2024

Former NBA player Dikembe Mutombo, of Congolese origin and a naturalized U.S. citizen, died at 58 after battling brain cancer the past two years, the league said Monday.

Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, dedicated a few words to Mutombo, who he defined as "one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA." He also highlighted the former player's work as an ambassador for the league.

Mutombo began his NBA journey in 1991, when he was selected in the fourth overall pick of the draft by the Denver Nuggets. He played there until 1996, when he signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

From 2001 to 2004, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets) and the New York Knicks. From 2004 until his retirement in 2009, he played for the Houston Rockets. A serious knee injury forced him to retire from professional basketball at the age of 42.

In September 2015, the Hawks retired Mutombo's number 55, the number he wore in his five seasons with the team. That same year, he was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.