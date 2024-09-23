California's extremist 'green agenda' doesn't stop: Plastic shopping bags now banned

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

The "green agenda" of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken a new step. Among the new measures, in recent days, a ban on the use of plastic bags was approved throughout the state. The new law aims to eliminate these single-use bags from grocery stores and other outlets.

Newsom signed the legislation, which will take effect in 2026. It marks a more extreme and restrictive policy for Californians, who already suffered the consequences of similar measures, such as failing electric vehicles.

The failed results of these restrictive policies

The failed results of these restrictive policies were already evident in 2016, since California had previously banned thinner plastic bags in 2016 and offered thicker, supposedly reusable bags as an alternative. However, these failed to achieve the goal.

In fact, the volume of plastic waste increased. Data from CalRecycle show that per capita plastic bag waste grew from 8 to 11 pounds per person between 2004 and 2021, a clear indication that thicker bags were not recycled and reused as expected.

One reason may be that solutions based on bans have nothing but negative consequences. These affect consumers of all income levels and do not effectively address the problem at its depth.