Alert in Florida: Hurricane Helene gains strength, could hit by the end of the week
The natural phenomenon could also affect Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.
The National Hurricane Center reported that it is monitoring the Caribbean for the formation of what is expected to become Hurricane Helene by mid-week.
"Watches or warnings could be required for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula or Western Cuba later today. Interests in the #Florida Panhandle & west Florida coast should monitor closely." the center wrote on X.
1am CDT Monday 23rd Sep Key Messages for system in NW Caribbean (#AL97).— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 23, 2024
Experts explained that the natural phenomenon could affect Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.
"Track details will become clearer once a cohesive storm center develops on Monday or Tuesday," Axios explained.
In that regard, the media outlet recalled that "the Atlantic hurricane season was forecast to be hyperactive due to record warm ocean temperatures and the formation of a La Niña event in the tropical Pacific Ocean. However, other factors have stifled storm activity for long periods."