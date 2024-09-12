Hurricane Francine downgraded to tropical storm after causing severe damage in Louisiana

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

After Louisiana and Mississippi declared a state of emergency, Hurricane Francine eased to tropical storm status. In both states, authorities recorded strong wind gusts and abundant rainfall that caused power outages and property damage.

"Francine has been downgraded to a tropical storm. However, do not underestimate the impact: heavy rainfall is still occurring, causing widespread flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

In New Orleans, Francine carried winds of up to 70 miles per hour (mph) although, as the hours passed, it lost strength. It was in Morgan City where the gusts reached the highest speeds, up to 100 mph. No fatalities or injuries were reported. That said, more than 330,000 Louisiana customers were without power for hours, AFP reported.

The NHC forecast that the storm will lose virulence as the hours progress. "Francine is moving northeast at 16 mph. It is forecast to weaken rapidly and is expected to become a tropical depression late Thursday and a post-tropical cyclone Thursday night or early Friday," the agency said.

This Tuesday, Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Louisiana to grant federal funds and assist authorities. Members of state and local governments worked with citizens by placing large sandbags at the entrances of buildings and properties located near rivers and swamps to prevent flooding.

In addition, some municipalities set up shelters to house and protect families who could be most affected by the passage of Francine. In Alabama, authorities are also warning that wind damage and flooding may occur.