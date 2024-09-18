Musician John David Souther dies at 78 years old

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

John David “J.D.” Souther, known for his collaborations with artists such as the Eagles, James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, has died. He was 78. According to a statement obtained by People, Souther died Tuesday, Sept. 17, "peacefully at his home in New Mexico."

The cause of death was not stated. The Detroit-born songwriter and performer had a band called Longbranch Pennywhistle with Glenn Frey of the Eagles after they met in Los Angeles in the late 1960s.

During his long collaboration with Frey, Souther collaborated on some of the Eagles' biggest hits, including "Best of My Love," "James Dean," "New Kid in Town" and "Doolin-Dalton," in addition to co-writing "Heartache Tonight" with Bob Seger, Frey and Don Henley.