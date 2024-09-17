Ohio judge orders deportation of Venezuelan influencer 'Leito'

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

An Ohio judge ordered the deportation of Leonel “Leito” Moreno, the Venezuelan influencer who became famous on social media for giving advice on how to take advantage of the U.S. immigration system.

Moreno used his social media to encourage other Hispanics to break into homes in the United States. Throughout this year, Moreno went through several legal processes related to his illegal stay in the country. In addition, he was charged for illegal possession of weapons. Moreno illegally crossed the southern border at Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2022.

Now, an Ohio judge has ordered Moreno to return to Venezuela. The New York Post published an exclusive on the judge's ruling, which became final in early September. However, it is likely that the authorities will not execute Moreno's deportation order anytime soon. Since the beginning of this year, Nicolás Maduro’s government has shut down all returns of illegal immigrants back to Venezuela.

There are some sources who believe that there is a relationship between Moreno and Venezuela’s intelligence services. Intelligence sources cited by the New York Post alleged that Moreno was a sergeant in the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence. Moreno later claimed in court that he was a member of the Venezuelan Navy.