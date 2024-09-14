Video: Train crashes into an armored military vehicle in South Carolina

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 14 de septiembre, 2024

A CSX company train crashed into a military vehicle in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Bystanders captured footage of the incident, which quickly spread on social media:

Local authorities assured that no one was injured. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, is under investigation.

Eyewitnesses said to WCSC that the trailer that the tank was being transported on got stuck on the train tracks and that the driver of the semi-trailer tried to unjam it up until the last second.

The military vehicle was identified as an M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, worth $1.5 million, according to WPLG Local 10.