CBP report reveals new security lapses during response to Uvalde massacre

13 de septiembre, 2024

The investigation into what happened during the Uvalde massacre continues. CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility on Thursday released a new 203-page report that revealed new security lapses during the event that led to the deaths of 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

The brief unveiled details such as that none of the of the 188 officers who went to respond to the shooting had a map of the campus and only one carried a Halligan key, a tool that proved indispensable when authorities failed to obtain keys that would have allowed them to respond more rapidly to the shooting.

Along with this also came an analysis of what happened to the victims hit by the shooter who did not receive medical attention before being transferred to buses. As the report detailed, the wounded were taken to a school vehicle while authorities continued to try to take down the assailant. Investigators criticize the officers in the brief for failing to provide immediate medical treatment to the victims, although this was nothing to regret as all ultimately survived.

The failures were not the only thing that concerned the organization. They were also concerned about who assumed authority in responding to the massacre, a question that, the agency said in the brief, they were able to resolve:

"No law enforcement official clearly established command at the school during the incident, leading to delays, inaction and, potentially, further loss of life." CBP Office of Professional Responsibility report.

The fault, however, did not lie with the officers who responded to the shooting at Uvalde. This event, while tragic, served to note that the training provided by CBP to its agents in the face of active shooters "did not adequately prepare responding personnel to deal with this situation."

In addition, the shooting also created "immense logistical and tactical challenges that severely tested the resources and capabilities of responding officers and agencies."

All of these are issues that the federal agency will struggle to resolve and, thus, be able to effectively address the next similar situations that occur.

"As our report indicates, we are committed to, and working with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure that our brave officers and agents have effective training, policy guidance, equipment, and legal authority to respond to critical incidents," CBP's acting chief, Troy Miller concluded via a press release.