11 de septiembre, 2024

Hurricane Francine is moving at full speed toward Texas and Louisiana. The situation has prompted the governors of Louisiana and Mississippi to declare a state of emergency in their respective states. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden declared a federal state of emergency in Louisiana.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Francine beginning on September 10, 2024, and continuing," the White House explained in a release.

The National Hurricane Center detailed in a report reviewed by AFP that storm surges that could pose a risk and hurricane-force winds are expected to begin in Louisiana this Wednesday.

For now, it is classified as a category 1 hurricane - on a scale of 5 - with winds of 120km/h and moving at a speed of 17km/h, heading northeast.

In addition, it was learned that the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for the Louisiana coast, for the New Orleans metropolitan area, and is monitoring possible storm surge that could be generated in sectors of Mississippi, Alabama and even Florida.

These areas could also be exposed to rain and tornadoes. The report withdrew warnings of possible risks for Texas.

The governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, also announced at a press conference - picked up by AFP - the installation of backup shelters in nearby cities. He further detailed that the National Guard is on standby and ready to act.