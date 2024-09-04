New York City allocates $5,000 per immigrant in housing grants

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

Illegal immigrants are the group receiving the most aid in New York City, including housing subsidies.

Instead of giving grants to low-income New Yorkers or even college students to find a place to live, New York officials decided to allocate $5,000 in credit to a total of 150 migrant families and pregnant women with the intention that they would spend those funds on getting housing, as reported by The Gothamist.

This media outlet managed to contact Neha Sharma, an official with the Department of Homeless Services who, rather than expressing concern about the move incentivizing more illegal immigrants to arrive, was delighted with the initiative.

"We look forward to supporting more households as we assess the successes of the pilot and feasibility of scaling up and expanding access to this form of assistance." Neha Sharma, an official with the New York Department of Homeless Services

Sharma further detailed how immigrants receive the grants. As she explained, "migrant families who line up housing can receive one-time grants of up to $4,000 to help pay for moving expenses, security deposits, first and last month’s rent, and other household supplies." Along with this, these families also receive cards with a $1,000 balance "for necessary household items, and moving companies, landlords and other merchants are paid directly."

This initiative joins so many other subsidies that Eric Adams' city council announces every day to immigrants such as increasing their stay in shelters from 30 to 60 days or the money it invests in hotel rooms and shelters, which cost about $372 per night, to provide a roof over the heads of up to 65,000 immigrants.

This, coupled with the $12 billion in loans that, according to Breitbart, the city intends to request to combat the migration crisis, seems unsustainable when taking into account the increasing cost of living for young Americans across New York who often cannot afford an apartment as they watch the city continue to aid illegal immigrants.