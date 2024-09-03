'1,000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton arrested for drug trafficking, child endangerment

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 3 de septiembre, 2024

The star of the reality show 1,000-Lb. Sisters, Amy Slaton, was arrested this Monday in Tennessee for drug possession and child endangerment.

It all happened when several deputies from the Crockett County Sheriff's Department went to the Tennessee Safari Park upon receiving a call alerting them that one of the zoo's visitors had been bitten by a camel.

Upon arriving at the zoo, located in the town of Alamo, about 80 miles from Memphis, the agents "were immediately surprised by suspicious odors coming from the visitor's vehicle," the Sheriff's Department detailed in a statement.

Following this, the car was inspected and authorities found several bags of drugs. This, reported The New York Post, caused Slaton to be arrested and charged with illegal possession of Schedule I and VI drugs and two counts of endangering a minor.

Slaton was not the only one arrested and transported to the Crockett County Jail. With her in the vehicle was Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was also arrested under the same charges.

As mentioned by the Daily Mail, Amy Slaton attained fame four years ago when, along with her sister, Tamy, she decided to sign up for the reality show 1,000-Lb. Sisters.

It was during this television program when the woman lost 176 pounds after undergoing surgery to lose weight. In addition, during her participation she met her now ex-husband Michael Halterman, whom she divorced in 2023, but with whom she has two sons: Gage Deon, born in November 2020 and Glenn Allen, whom they welcomed in July 2022.

After her divorce, Amy revealed that she had been in a relationship with a Michigan man for three months called Tony. However, he is not the one she was found with in the vehicle and the other person arrested did not appear to be romantically involved with her.