Democrat Robert Telles sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Las Vegas reporter

Democratic politician Robert Telles was found guilty for the murder of investigative journalist Jeff German, who had written critical articles about him.

According to the Clark County jury, German's attacker was Robert Telles, who ran a county office that handles the estates of people who die without apparent heirs. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years, the New York Times reports.

The 69-year-old victim was known for his investigations into organized crime and for revealing corruption schemes in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to information provided by the Clark County Coroner's Office, German died from "multiple stab wounds" in front of his home.

According to prosecutors, Telles attacked him because he had been the subject of one of German's inquiries. Telles lost his re-election bid in the primary following a report by the reporter about his abusive behavior at his workplace.

Employees in the administrator's office had spoken of an alleged "hostile" work environment and claimed they feared for their jobs.

"It’s not about alleged inappropriate relationships. It’s not about who’s a good boss or who’s a good supervisor or favoritism at work. It’s just about murder," said Pamela Weckerly, Clark County assistant district attorney.