Colorado: Two trains crash, two injured and fuel spill in Boulder Creek

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

A train collision Thursday night in Boulder Creek, Colorado caused several cars to derail from the tracks and injured the two conductors.

The accident occurred on the railroad tracks between Pearl Parkway and the intersection of Arapahoe Avenue and 48th Street. An area in close proximity to Boulder Community Health, as detailed by the Boulder Police Department via a post on social network X:

The accident caused authorities to express concern after discovering that fuel had spilled from one of the trains into the creek in the vicinity of the Colorado town.

In response, police decided to close the section of Pearl Parkway at 48th Street and Arapahoe Avenue, as well as part of Valmont Road, for several days. This information was provided while they also assured that there was already a team of experts investigating what happened and clearing access.

Along with this, the authorities stated that the two train conductors ended up with minor injuries resulting from the collision. They also detailed that the accident between both vehicles had caused the destruction of the railway bridge over which they were traveling.

Fortunately, the Police Department reported no danger from the fuel spill. A tip that authorities provided to The Denver Post after investigators determined that the toxic substance may have been absorbed by sand traveling in one of the derailed cars, allowing all roads to be reopened to the public by 7 a.m. Friday.