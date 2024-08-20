Maria Branyas, the oldest person in the world, dies at 117

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

California-born Maria Branyas Morera, the oldest person in the world, died this Tuesday in Olot, a small Catalonian village in Spain, at the age of 117.

"Maria Branyas has left us. She has died as she wanted: while sleeping, calm and without pain (...) We will always remember her for her advice and kindness," her family posted a few minutes ago from her profile on the social network X.

The woman known as "Super Ávia Catalana" (translated in English as "Super Catalan Granny") was born on March 4, 1907 in San Francisco.

However, her stay in the United States was short-lived. When she turned eight, her family decided to move to Catalonia, where she was residing until her death and where she spent her time being very active on X. She had a social media account on the social network with the help of her 80-year-old daughter.

This platform was the one she chose to leave a message, just one day before her death, in which she stated that she felt that she had little time left to live.

"'And when my voice is silent with death, my heart will still speak to you of love' (Tagore). I feel faint. The time is near. Do not cry, I do not like tears. And above all do not suffer for me. You know me, wherever I go I will be happy, for somehow I will always carry you with me," wrote Maria Branyas.

Maria Branyas Morera had held the title of oldest person in the world since January 2023. That was when French Lucile Randon, 118, died and so the baton was passed to the "Super Ávia Catalana."

The position has now been handed over to a Japanese woman, Tomiko Itooka, who at 116 years and 89 days old has become the next oldest person in the world, pending the Guiness Book of World Records officially awarding her this title.