Jack Russell, former singer and founder of the band Great White, has died at 63 years old

16 de agosto, 2024

The former lead singer of Great White, Jack Russell, has died at 63. His family announced his passing this Thursday, August 15, in a statement published on social media, informing his many friends and fans of the loss of the vocalist and founder of one of the great bands of the 80s.

With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell - father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend.



Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik.



Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date.



Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive.



His family asks for privacy at this time





He had been fronting Jack Russell's Great White since 2011. Last July the singer himself announced that he was retiring from touring because he had been diagnosed with dementia with Lewy bodies.