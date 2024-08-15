Majority of Americans oppose gender-affirming treatment for children

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 15 de agosto, 2024

According to a poll, which was conducted among 1,237 U.S. adults at the end of August, 58% of Americans oppose gender transitions for minors. In contrast, 30% of Americans support the use of "gender-affirming" drugs and surgeries on minors, while 12% don't know or didn’t answer, according to the survey.

In the breakdown by political leaning, 47% of Democratic voters support these treatments, while that support declines to 13% among Republican voters. Twenty-seven percent of those with no defined political affiliation support them.

As Breitbart highlights, it emerges from the study that 47% of respondents oppose teachers in schools advising students about "their sexual and gender identities" without parental knowledge. Americans overwhelmingly oppose teachers taking over the role of parents in directing their children's education.

Fifty-nine percent of Republican voters, 40% of Democrats and 42% of independents believe that schools should not indoctrinate students about sex or gender identity if parents do not authorize it. Finally, the outlet notes that 59% of Republicans, 24% of Democrats and 38% of independents say most schools do too much to accommodate transgender students.