The American Society of Plastic Surgeons does not endorse gender reassignment for children

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) - which represents 11,000 members and more than 90% of the field in the country and Canada - commented to journalist Leor Sapir, from the CityJournal, that it "has not endorsed any organization's practice recommendations for treatment of adolescents with gender dysphoria."

Also, the association acknowledged that there is "considerable uncertainty regarding the long-term efficacy for the use of thoracic and genital surgical interventions" and that "the existing evidence base is considered to be of low quality/low certainty."

The evidence is of "low quality"

Sapir explained that rating the existing evidence as "low quality means something very specific: that the true effect of an intervention is likely to be markedly different from the results reported in studies." Namely, disastrous consequences on the undeveloped bodies of minors.

ASPS says it "is reviewing and prioritizing several initiatives that better support evidence-based gender surgical care to provide guidance to plastic surgeons" and stated that surgeons "have a responsibility to provide comprehensive patient education and maintain a robust, evidence-based informed consent process so that patients and their families can set realistic expectations in the shared decision-making process."

The American College of Pediatricians called for an end to the procedures

Dozens of physicians and clinicians, grouped in the American College of Pediatricians and endorsed by numerous professional organizations, were among the first to say enough is enough to these procedures. A few months ago, they signed a momentous statement in which they called on the medical establishment to abandon its support for sex change procedures for minors suffering from gender dysphoria.

The collective presented the statement 'Doctors Protecting Children', in which a hundred medical professionals and members of the community expressed "serious concerns" about the treatment of minors who are theoretically uncomfortable with their biological sex and in the face of the current trend of radical treatments that directly attack the physical and mental health of children, such as hormone therapy or genital mutilation.

The statement called on professional medical organizations in the United States to "end the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, transgender hormones, and surgeries for children and adolescents experiencing distress about their biological sex." Instead, health professionals say these organizations should recommend comprehensive assessments and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing, among other things, the underlying psychological disorders and neurodiversity that "often accompany gender dysphoria."

Gender ideology, the view that sex (male and female) is inadequate and that human beings need to be further categorized based on an individual's thoughts and feelings described as "gender identity" or "gender expression," does not accommodate the reality of these innate sexual differences. This leads to the inaccurate view that children can be born in the wrong body. Gender ideology seeks to affirm thoughts, feelings and beliefs, with puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries that damage healthy bodies, rather than affirming biological reality.