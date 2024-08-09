Woman dies trapped on the baggage belt at Chicago airport

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

A woman was killed at Chicago's O'Hare Airport this week. According to preliminary details of the open investigation, the woman was trapped on the automatic baggage claim belt.

According to Fox 32, which first reported the event, an employee was passing inspection at the baggage claim area in Terminal 5. It was then that he found the body in a restricted access area.

The woman, whom initial reports indicate as 57 years old, would have entered said restricted area during the early hours of Wednesday into Thursday. According to Fox 32, she was wearing flip-flops. She was found trapped in the terminal's automated conveyor belt system.

According to the AP, there are security videos showing the woman accessing the restricted area of the airport, but the cameras did not capture the moment she died.

The Cook County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased, and authorities are keeping the investigation open. There are many unknowns at the moment in this incident. It is not even known why this woman was at the airport or if she was an employee of O'Hare.