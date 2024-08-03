Florida: one police officer killed, two wounded in ambush

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 3 de agosto, 2024

A sheriff's deputy was killed Friday night in an ambush in Eustis, Florida, according to Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Two other officers were injured while attempting to assist the first, who was trapped inside a home he intervened in. The identities of the officers have not been released.

The event began at 8 p.m. local time, when police received a report of an incident in the area. When two officers entered a home where they had allegedly forced their way in, they were met by a volley of gunfire.

"It was a chaotic scene from the beginning to the end."



Peyton Grinnell, Lake County sheriff.

One of the officers managed to escape, while the other was trapped inside the home injured. In the meantime, more police surrounded the house and were also shot, resulting in two more injuries.

The officer trapped inside died. One of the other two hit by bullets is in stable condition, according to Grinnell, while the other was operated on for multiple gunshot wounds to the armpit, stomach and groin area.

When the SWAT team finally entered the home, they found two suspects dead and another who had to be transported to the hospital.