CBP intercepts half a ton of fentanyl at border, agency's largest-ever catch

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 2 de agosto, 2024

The Border Patrol intercepted four million blue fentanyl pills (equivalent to half a ton) at the port of Lukeville (Arizona). This is the largest amount seized at one time in the history of Customs and Border Protection.

The fentanyl was spread across 234 packages concealed in the trailer's frame

Although the seizure occurred last month, CBP made it public last Thursday, explaining how it came about: "A 20-year-old man from Arizona, a U.S. citizen, arrived at the Port of Lukeville driving a 2011 pick-up truck carrying a recreational sporting vehicle on a utility trailer. CBP agents conducting inspection for entry into the U.S. pulled the driver and vehicles aside for a more intensive inspection."

"While conducting a thorough inspection of the pickup truck, trailer and recreational sport utility vehicle, CBP agents observed anomalies throughout the trailer frame. With the assistance of a CBP canine team, agents discovered 234 drug packages concealed in the frame of the trailer. The packages contained approximately 4 million blue fentanyl tablets, marking the largest fentanyl seizure in CBP history."

A few days later, agents at the same port of entry seized about 270 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle of a Mexican national. The 45-year-old man was driving a 2007 Ford F1-50 pickup truck and was carrying a utility trailer with which he attempted to cross the border. "During an in-depth examination involving a non-intrusive inspection (NII) and a CBP canine team, agents discovered 39 packages of methamphetamine totaling nearly 272 pounds and another five pounds of cocaine." In total, the street value of both seizures would range in excess of $12.6 million.