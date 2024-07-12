Trans inmate on hunger strike after being transferred from women's prison for having sex with female inmate

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T14:17:48.000Z"}

In Washington state, Bryan Kim, a 35-year-old transgender male convicted of murder, was transferred from a female prison back to a male prison after he was found having sex with a 25-year-old female inmate.

Kim, who goes by the name Amber FayeFox Kim, went on a hunger strike in protest.

Convicted of double murder

According to Spokesman-Review, in 2008, Kim was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his father and for stabbing and strangling his mother at their residence in 2006. After committing the crime, he attempted to clean up the scene and hide his parents' bodies.

Following the ruling, Kim was incarcerated in a men's facility. Then, in 2021, under the state Department of Correction's gender-inclusion policy, he was transferred to a women's prison.

The prison inclusion policy signed by Democratic Governor Jay Inslee allows male offenders to be admitted to female facilities if their diagnosis of gender dysphoria is accepted by an administrative panel.

Following Kim's transfer to the women's prison, complaints also surfaced from female inmates who argued they were being sexually exploited by male inmates who identified as women.