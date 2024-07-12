More than 2,000 Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to diseases such as HIV and hepatitis

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T13:58:18.000Z"}

Two hospitals in Portland, Oregon, are asking more than 2,000 patients to have their blood tested because of an infection control violation linked to an anesthesiologist who may have exposed them to HIV and hepatitis B and C.

"We recently learned that Providence’s comprehensive infection control practices may not have been followed by a physician during some procedures at Portland-area hospitals, including Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and other non-Providence hospitals," the Providence health care provider wrote via a statement.

In that regard, Providence explained that the physician was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group (OAG), which no longer provides services to Providence. The physician is no longer employed by OAG.

Providence detailed that patients received a letter in the mail or a MyChart notification with more information. He further explained that if patients do not receive a letter or MyChart notification, they do not need to do anything.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are encouraging these patients to get a blood test to screen for the aforementioned infections, at no cost. If a patient tests positive, Providence will reach out to discuss their test results and next steps.," the company highlighted.

Meanwhile, fellow health care provider Legacy Health said it is communicating with 211 patients treated at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center who might have been infected with one of the diseases.

The company said in a statement reported by NBC that this was an isolated event linked to the Oregon Anesthesiology Group.

"Upon learning of this situation, we immediately suspended the provider and launched a comprehensive investigation in accordance with regulations and with our policies and procedures," Legacy stated.