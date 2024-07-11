Alex Soros and Huma Abedin are engaged to be married

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-11T10:55:50.000Z"}

Alex Soros, son of tycoon and philanthropist George Soros, got engaged to MSNBC contributor and former Democrat political adviser Huma Abedin.

The information was published exclusively by Page Six. "Sources tell us Soros popped the question six weeks ago, and the couple were spotted recently celebrating the happy news in Italy" the news outlet reported.

The tycoon's son and the self-confessed Democrat confirmed their relationship in February. Both shared through their Instagram profiles a temporary photo together celebrating Valentine's Day.

It is no secret to anyone the Soros family's ties to progressive organizations and the Democratic Party. These alliances are strengthened by the arrival of Abedin to the Soros family.

Huma Abedin was an adviser to Hillary Clinton when she was head of the State Department. A self-confessed Democrat, she also worked for the Clinton family foundation and worked for several consulting firms thanks to her experience in the Obama Administration. She joined the MSNBC team in 2022.

The appointment between Abedin and Soros was unveiled almost seven years after Abedin's divorce. In the past she was married from 2010 to 2017 to former Democratic politician Anthony Wiener. The latter completely ruined his own political career when a series of sex scandals were uncovered that led to his resignation.