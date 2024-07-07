Judge blocks Oklahoma law making it a crime to be in the state illegally

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-07T16:26:28.000Z"}

Judge Bernard M. Jones blocked the law making it a crime to illegally live in Oklahoma. Jones argued that the law gives too much power to the state and conflicts with federal law.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued the state in May over the law that would take effect in July. The DOJ challenged the HB 4156 legislation on the grounds that it goes against the Constitution, as immigration laws are the purview of the federal government. It also stated that it ignores "precedent established by the Supreme Court."

Oklahoma Attorney General Genter Drummond indicated in a statement that he will appeal the decision:

"While today's court ruling is disappointing, I will not stop fighting for Oklahoma and our right to protect our borders (...)The Biden administration's complete failure to enforce federal immigration laws made House Bill 4156 a necessity. We intend to appeal today's decision and defend one of the most powerful tools we have to fight criminal activity largely being fueled by illegal aliens in Oklahoma."

What does Oklahoma's new immigration law do?



According to Fox News, HB 4156 "make it a state crime to be in the state illegally, gives local law enforcement the ability to arrest illegal immigrants and requires them to leave the state within 72 hours following conviction or release."

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law and fully endorsed the legislation. In addition, the Republican criticized the Biden administration for its continued attempt to slow down state remedies to the immigration crisis. "Not only that, but they stand in the way of states trying to protect their citizens," he said.

The Sooner State joins Texas and Iowa, two other Republican states that passed laws to combat the Biden administration's immigration crisis and were also targeted by the Justice Department.