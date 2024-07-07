Texas on alert: Hurricane Beryl strengthens and is expected to make landfall

Published by Santiago OspitalAFP Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-07T13:59:49.000Z"}

Authorities issued hurricane warnings for the Gulf of Texas ahead of Beryl's landfall Sunday night. They warned that preparations "should be rushed to completion" as soon as possible.

"On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast Monday morning," authorities warned and asked people to remain alert to the local weather service's indications.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the strongest winds will be felt from Baffin Bay to San Luis Pass. Additionally, conditions could favor hurricane formation south of Baffin to the mouth of the Rio Grande and north of San Luis Passage to Galveston Island.

Areas of the coast and eastern part of the state may experience heavy rainfall through Monday night. "This rainfall will produce areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally considerable," the NWS said.

There will also be "large and destructive waves" near the coast and areas that are normally dry may experience flooding.

Although Beryl weakened to a tropical storm while passing through Mexico, conditions are favorable for it to regain strength and become a hurricane before reaching the United States.

Mexico recovers

Beryl made landfall in the Riviera Maya early Friday morning as a hurricane, causing only material damage during its passage through Mexico.

"Apparently there is no loss of life, which is what matters most to us, that no one is affected," said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in his usual morning conference.

Hours later, authorities confirmed that there were no injuries or deaths and no damage to roads or the water system.

Electricity service was 70% restored and is expected to be fully restored by Sunday, according to Laura Velazquez, the national head of civil protection.

Velazquez confirmed that the airports in Cancun, Tulum and Cozumel, which annually host millions of tourists drawn to their Caribbean beaches, were not affected in terms of their infrastructure.