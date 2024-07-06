Hispanics still believe in the American dream

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-06T11:20:25.000Z"}

The majority of Hispanics say they have fulfilled or are on the way to fulfilling their American dream. This was shown by a survey conducted by Pew Research, which revealed that in general, approximately half of Americans (53%) say that this dream is still possible.

In the case of Hispanics, 47% of those consulted explained that they still believe that the American dream is possible.

"While this is the first time the Center has asked about the American dream in this way, other surveys have long found that sizable shares of Americans are skeptical about the future of the American dream," the Pew Research report explained.

The study also revealed that "'the American dream' is a century-old phrase used to describe the idea that anyone can achieve success in the United States through hard work and determination."

According to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, there are at least five million Hispanic-owned businesses in the country that, combined, contribute more than $800 billion to the U.S. economy each year.

According to census figures, more than 65 million Hispanics are in the country. They are the second largest ethnic group, after non-Hispanic whites.