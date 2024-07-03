Florida capital punishment: Wade 'Deadpool Killer' Wilson awaits sentencing for murder of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 3min ago

The story of killer Wade Wilson has shocked people in Florida and across the country. The 30-year-old, convicted and sentenced last month, awaits his death sentence for the cold-blooded murder of two women in 2019.

He is known as the "Deadpool Killer" is because Wade Wilson shares a first and last name with the bloodthirsty, comic Marvel character. He was convicted of the murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral.

The murders date back to 2019, when Wade Wilson was 25 years old. That year he met Melton at Buddah Live, a bar in Fort Myers, Florida. After spending the evening at the entertainment venue, along with a friend of Melton's, they went to the home of an acquaintance, Jayson Shepard, and they left early the next morning.

The next day, Wilson went to Melton's home in Cape Coral, where he strangled her to death and left her body outside the house. The same day, Ruiz disappeared after witnesses saw Wilson ask for directions on his way to work.

At the time, Wilson was driving a car he stole from Melton's home after murdering her. According to the lawsuit, Ruiz got into the car before she too was strangled to death by Wade Wilson. Ruiz's body was found three days later in a field behind a nightclub.

The events took place between October 5 and 6. Wilson was arrested on the 8th of the same month. He has been in jail ever since. But that was not the end of him. Wilson began tattooing his face and his court appearances got the attention of the press and the public.

Wade Wilson, who had tattooed his face with swastikas, morbid phrases and cadaverous images, drew significant attention and appeared as a cold-blooded psychopath, showing no remorse during his hearings before the judge.