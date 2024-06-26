Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of increase in dengue cases
Between Jan. 1 and June 24, 2024, a higher-than-expected number of dengue cases were reported in the country, totaling 2,241.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert due to an increase in dengue cases across the country. Mainly, it warned about the situation in Puerto Rico.
"A higher-than-expected number of dengue cases (total of 2,241 cases, including 1,498 in Puerto Rico) were reported in the United States from January 1 – June 24, 2024," the CDC detailed.
In addition, the CDC explained that a historic increase in dengue cases is being recorded worldwide and highlighted the situation in other countries in the region.
"Global incidence of dengue in 2024 has been the highest on record for this calendar year; many countries are reporting higher-than-usual dengue case numbers. In 2024, countries in the Americas have reported a record-breaking number of dengue cases, exceeding the highest number ever recorded in a single year," the CDC said.
In that regard, the center indicated that from Jan. 1 to June 24, 2024, countries in the Americas reported more than 9.7 million cases of dengue, double the number in all of 2023 (4.6 million cases).
"Approximately one in four DENV infections are symptomatic and can be mild or severe. Symptoms begin after an incubation period of 5–7 days (range 3–10 days) and present as fever accompanied by non-specific signs and symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle aches, joint pain, bone pain, pain behind the eyes, headache, or low white blood cell counts."