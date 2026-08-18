Trump posts map showing Strait of Hormuz as 'new US territory,' says waterway is 'open and operating'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump posted a map on Truth Social on Tuesday in which the Strait of Hormuz is labeled "New U.S. Territory," and reaffirmed his threat to claim sovereignty over the sea lane.

He first raised the idea of annexing the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, in a joking tone, saying he would soon declare it U.S. territory. Tehran responded that the strait "will remain Iranian." On Monday, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, he again suggested that it would be a good idea.

The strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil typically transits, remains largely closed to normal commercial traffic. The Iranian regime has used it as a tool of energy leverage since the open conflict with the United States and Israel in late February.

Trump denies contact with Iran and maintains the naval blockade

Meanwhile, President Trump stated on Tuesday on Truth Social that there is no ongoing dialogue with Tehran nor any scheduled meetings, and that the blockade of Iranian ports continues.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," wrote the Republican president.

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