Judge dismisses Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against Wall Street Journal

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de abril, 2026

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a defamation lawsuit in which President Donald Trump claimed $10 billion from The Wall Street Journal for publishing a story about him and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the New York-based paper in July after the publication of a story about a birthday letter he allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein, claimed to be a friend of the president's.

U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles found that Trump had failed to prove that the Murdoch-owned newspaper had knowingly published false statements, a requirement for defamation.

"Because President Trump has not plausibly alleged that Defendants published the Article with actual malice, both Counts must be dismissed," Gayles wrote.

An opportunity to amend his lawsuit

Gayles, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, granted Trump an opportunity to amend his lawsuit and refile by April 27.

A spokesperson for Trump's legal team reported that the lawsuit would be refiled, AFP said.

"President Trump will follow Judge Gayles' ruling and guidance to refile this powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants," the spokesperson said in a statement quoted by the agency.

This lawsuit is one of the Republican president's actions against the newspaper, which he accuses of publishing fake news against him.