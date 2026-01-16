Congress avoids a government shutdown after approving three spending packages totaling $174 billion
With a broad bipartisan majority, the Senate sent the appropriations package to President Donald Trump's desk on Thursday. To avoid a shutdown, lawmakers will need to approve six additional appropriation bills by Jan. 30.
The vote yielded broad bipartisan support, with 82 votes in favor and 15 against. Trump is expected to sign the bill shortly.
The appropriations package funds three of the government's 12 areas: trade, justice and science (78 billion), energy and water (58 billion) and interior and environment (38 billion). These three are in addition to the three others that had already been approved earlier, leaving six areas still to be funded before the deadline.
Tonight, the Senate passed three more FY26 appropriations bills with a strong bipartisan vote of 82-15.
The legislation also includes $3 billion in "Community Project Funding," which are funds lawmakers set aside for projects in their districts, such as infrastructure.
"This legislation will help strengthen America’s energy independence, supporting an all-of-the-above approach to energy research, development, and deployment efforts," Susan Collins (R-ME), chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, celebrated.
"The bill provides strong support for our national defense by meeting the needs of our nuclear deterrence posture during this period of growing geopolitical tensions. At home, the bill funds critical Army Corps of Engineers water infrastructure projects, which provide for safe navigation and flood control," she added.
Under legislation passed in November, the government is funded through Jan. 30. Republicans and senior Democrats are seeking to avoid another shutdown and are working preemptively to pass the necessary appropriations bills.
How is the government funded?
These bills authorize and allocate funds to federal agencies for the new fiscal year, which begins October 1. If these laws are not passed on time, the government runs out of legal funds to spend, and parts of the public administration must shut down, as happened last November.
In this context, instead of approving these 12 packages one by one, legislators opted to combine some or all of them into a single bill. This mega-package is called an omnibus. Instead, this agreement includes approval of a "minibus" comprising only two or three of these appropriations. This "minibus" includes three of the twelve areas to be funded.