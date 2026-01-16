Congress avoids a government shutdown after approving three spending packages totaling $174 billion

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de enero, 2026

Congress approved $174 billion, thus avoiding a possible new government shutdown at the end of the month. With a broad bipartisan majority, the Senate sent the appropriations package to President Donald Trump's desk on Thursday. To avoid a shutdown, lawmakers must pass six more earmarks by Jan. 30.

The vote yielded broad bipartisan support, with 82 votes in favor and 15 against. Trump is expected to sign the bill shortly.

The appropriations package funds three of the government's 12 areas: trade, justice and science (78 billion), energy and water (58 billion) and interior and environment (38 billion). These three are in addition to the three others that had already been approved earlier, leaving six areas still to be funded before the deadline.

The legislation also includes $3 billion in "Community Project Funding," which are funds lawmakers set aside for projects in their districts, such as infrastructure.

"This legislation will help strengthen America’s energy independence, supporting an all-of-the-above approach to energy research, development, and deployment efforts," Susan Collins (R-ME), chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, celebrated.

"The bill provides strong support for our national defense by meeting the needs of our nuclear deterrence posture during this period of growing geopolitical tensions. At home, the bill funds critical Army Corps of Engineers water infrastructure projects, which provide for safe navigation and flood control," she added.

Under legislation passed in November, the government is funded through Jan. 30. Republicans and senior Democrats are seeking to avoid another shutdown and are working preemptively to pass the necessary appropriations bills.