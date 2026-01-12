Qatar signs on to 'Pax Silica' declaration for economic cooperation in AI, energy

Published by Ben Whedon 12 de enero, 2026

Qatar on Monday signed the "Pax Silica Declaration", committing to economic and security partnerships with the U.S. in key technology sectors.

The State Department described the agreement as an "economic security coalition built for the AI age" and emphasized the bloc's role in protecting supply chains for key industries.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed signed the agreement.

Qatar's joining of the coalition made it the eighth member. Pax Silica already includes the U.S., Australia, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and Singapore.

