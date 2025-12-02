Could Donald Trump deport Ilhan Omar to Somalia?

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de diciembre, 2025

President Trump said Sunday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) should be expelled from Congress and be sent back to Somalia, her country of origin, if the allegations of immigration fraud that have been against her for years, particularly that she married her brother to enter the country, are proven.

Aboard the Air Force One, the president spoke about Omar's possible deportation: "I'm talking about like Somalia, where you have a congressman who goes around telling everybody about our Constitution. And yet, she supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother," Trump said. "Well, if that's true, she shouldn't be a congressman and we should throw her the hell out of our country".

While speaking to reporters, the president asserted that United States doesn't need people coming into the country "telling us what to do."

In a post published on Truth Social on Thanksgiving day, Trump claimed that "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota," and criticized Governor Tim Walz for doing nothing, while lambasting Omar, calling her "the worst Congressman/woman" in the country, while suggesting she likely entered the United States illegally after marrying her brother.

"Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated," the president asserted.

Omar has stood up for Minnesota's Somali community, despite the reports that there is evidence that many members of this diaspora are implicated in multi-million dollar welfare fraud.

In his Thanksgiving message, the president also claimed to permanently halt immigration from all Third World countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover and that he would expel anyone who is "incapable of loving" the country.

In September, in another post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Somalia for being "lack of central government control, persistent poverty, hunger, resurgent terrorism, piracy, decades of civil war, corruption, and pervasive violence."

Trump also criticized the congresswoman for telling the U.S. government "how to run America" and wondered, "Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship?"

Omar's possible denaturalization

Revocation of the congresswoman's citizenship would be possible under U.S. law if the government demonstrates in federal court that it was obtained through an intentional misrepresentation of a material fact, in this case, having married her brother.

Deportation could follow, but it would be a lengthy process requiring irrefutable evidence, and no formal proceedings have been initiated against Omar at this time.

The congresswoman married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009. Some critics have argued, so far without evidence, that Elmi is allegedly her biological brother. Omar has denied these allegations, calling them "absolutely false and ridiculous" in a 2016 statement.

In 2017, the congresswoman divorced Elmi and subsequently married Tim Mynett in 2020.

Taxpayer mega-fraud, under the eyes of authorities

Trump's most recent statements follow a City Journal (CJ) investigation, published in late November, that revealed that billions of dollars were allegedly stolen from taxpayers during the administration of Gov. Tim Walz, in many cases through fraud allegedly committed by members of Minnesota's Somali community.

Separately, federal counterterrorism sources cited by the CJ confirmed that millions of dollars in stolen welfare funds have been sent to Somalia, where they have ultimately ended up in the hands of Al Shabaab, a terrorist group linked to Al Qaeda.

According to the City Journal, the scammers have leveraged their growing political influence to cultivate close ties with Minnesota elected officials. The CJ claims that several people involved in the scheme Feeding Our Future made donations or appeared publicly with Ilhan Omar.

In 2019, the nonprofit received $3.4 million in federal funding. However, according to the FT, in the months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding Our Future rapidly increased the number of sponsored centers. According to research, the organization received nearly $200 million in 2021.

The City Journal revealed that using falsified meal counts, manipulated attendance records and forged invoices, the perpetrators of the fraud scheme claimed to be serving thousands of meals a day, seven days a week, to disadvantaged children.