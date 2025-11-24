Scott Bessent backs Trump and calls for eliminating the Senate filibuster

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de noviembre, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday publicly endorsed President Donald Trump's efforts to officially eliminate the Senate filibuster rule. Through an opinion piece published in the Washington Post, Bessent explained the reasons why he made this decision, noting as one of the main points not only the fact that the country has just come out of the longest government shutdown in its entire history, but also the negative effects of the filibuster.

"The American people are just now emerging from the longest and most devastating government shutdown in U.S. history. And while the blame lies squarely with Senate Democrats, we cannot ignore the weapon they used to hold the country hostage: the legislative filibuster. In January, when spending considerations again come due, if Democrats once again choose to shut down the government, then Republicans should immediately end the filibuster," Bessent wrote.

Shortly after publishing his op-ed, Bessent was interviewed by NBC News to discuss the country's economic situation. However, anchor Kristen Welker made mention of his article at one point, asking if Trump had enough support and votes to materialize his goal. "You call for an end to the filibuster. In the past, the majority leader in the Senate, John Thune (R-S.D.), has said that it’s just not happening. There aren’t the votes. Mr. Secretary, do you believe that you have enough votes, that the president has enough votes to get rid of the filibuster?," Welker asked Bessent.

The Treasury secretary replied, "We will see come Jan. 30 because that’s the point of my editorial is to put the Senate on notice that the Democrats kept the government shut down."