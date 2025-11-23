Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump accused Ukraine on Sunday of expressing "zero gratitude" toward the United States for its efforts to end the war with Russia.

In a message on Truth Social, the U.S. president also attacked the European countries who "[CONTINUE] TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA," as well as his predecessor, Joe Biden, whom he accused of inaction at the start of the Russian invasion.

"I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE," the president wrote on his social network.

"UKRAINE 'LEADERSHIP' HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA."

"THE USA CONTINUES TO SELL MASSIVE $AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS TO NATO, FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UKRAINE (CROOKED JOE GAVE EVERYTHING, FREE, FREE, FREE, INCLUDING 'BIG' MONEY!)," the president added.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with a Ukrainian delegation in Geneva on Sunday hoping to advance Trump's plan for Ukraine.

Washington is now presenting Trump's 28-point plan as "a framework for negotiations" that aims to end the conflict.