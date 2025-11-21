These are the new USCIS fees for the immigration process starting in 2026

Published by Agustina Blanco 21 de noviembre, 2025

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday released an adjustment to certain fees related to immigration processing, which will become effective as of January 1, 2026.

This increase, which responds directly to cumulative inflation in one year (between July 2024 and July 2025), is implemented pursuant to the provisions of H.R. Law 1 (Big Beautiful Bill), passed by the Congress in July.

The official announcement was published on July 22, 2025, in the Federal Register, where USCIS details how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will proceed with these annual changes in subsequent fiscal years.

The announcement also notes that for any benefit application postmarked on or after January 1, 2026, applicants will be required to include the appropriate new rates, depending on the type of form used.

These adjustments seek to align fees with the current cost of living, primarily affecting forms linked to employment authorizations, temporary protection, and asylum and parole-related applications, and establishes specific fees for various immigration-related forms, benefits, statuses, petitions, applications and paperwork handled by multiple government agencies.

The new fees for 2026



Annual asylum application fee (currently suspended by court order) will go from $100 to $102.

Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization - Initial EAD for asylum applicant will go from $550 to $560

Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization - Initial work permit by parole, will go from $550 to $560.

Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization - Renewal or extension of EAD per parole will go from $275 to $280. Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization - Initial EAD for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), will go from $550 to $560.



Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization - Renewal or Extension of EAD for TPS will go from $275 to $280.



Form I-131, Part 9 - EAD requested upon authorization of a new period of parole (re-parole) will go from $275 to $280.



Form I-821, Application for TPS, will go from $500 to $510.

Unchanged fees



On the other hand, USCIS also confirmed that several fees will remain unchanged this time. These include key components of asylum applications and special clearances for certain vulnerable groups.

Form I-589, Asylum Application Fee (initial fee for aliens filing an asylum application), remains at $100.



Form I-765, Renewal or Extension of EAD for Asylum Applicant, remains at $275. Form I-360, Special Immigrant Juvenile Fee, remains at $250.