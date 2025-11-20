Trump on Democrats who urged military to disobey orders: 'Every traitor should be arrested'

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump called for the arrest of Democrats who urged the military to disobey orders. The Republican branded them "traitors" and argued that politicians should lead by example.

"Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET," Trump said in a message he wrote on Truth Social.

The 60-second video, titled 'Don't jump ship,' featured Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan; Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona; Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania; Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire; and Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado.

All six, The New York Post recalled, with military or national security experience.

"We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship," Slotkin said on her X account.

In that regard, Trump argued that the Democrats' action is "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL."