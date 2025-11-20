Published by Israel Duro 20 de noviembre, 2025

Therelationship between MAGA and Donald Trump is hitting a rough patch. The controversial soft interview of Tucker Carlson with Nick Fuentes has generated deep rift within the movement among those who support or criticize Carlson for whitewashing Fuentes, compounded by the debate over the Administration's stance on H-1Bs visas for qualified foreigners to work in the U.S., a move many in MAGA see as a betrayal of America First and one that “steals” jobs from American workers.

The president again disassociated himself from MAGA's grassroots sentiment by again defending his stance on high-skilled worker visas. Trump stressed the need for the arrival of these professionals because Americans don't have the right skills for these jobs, so they wouldn't actually cost anyone their jobs.

Thus, he gave the example of the brutal increase in the production of chips in Arizona, which will cause the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to bring in thousands of workers and that he himself will "welcome those people."

"Our people have to be taught. I'm sorry. My poll numbers just went down"

The president tried to build bridges with critics, with words far removed from his usual combative tone: "I love my conservative friends. I love MAGA. But this is MAGA, and those people are going to teach our people how to make computer chips, and in a short period of time, our people are going to be doing great."

The president noted that he is aware that his stance is not very popular with his supporters, and that it is costing him points in his approval and popularity in the polls, but he insisted on the need to do so and assured that everything - the economy, national jobs and the polls - will eventually get better.

"The people who are against us are very, very smart. They’re unbelievable patriots, but they just don’t understand — our people have to be taught. I’m sorry. So my poll numbers just went down, but with smart people, they’ve gone way up".

He further justified that these companies are going to invest huge amounts in the country to create factories that will provide jobs for Americans, but that right now "they need to bring a lot of people from their country to launch the factory and make it work."

Criticism of Trump's stance within MAGA

A message that does not quite sink in and has received direct criticism from prominent figures within the movement, such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, who pointed out to Politico: "There are things like H-1B visas that take jobs away from Americans, that's huge."

Statements like this ended up with a rift between her and the president. Although MTG tried to reconcile with Trump after he withdrew his electoral support, the president doesn't seem too keen on a rapprochement with his former ally.