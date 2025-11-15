Pam Bondi appoints prosecutor to investigate Epstein's connections to Democrats and institutions

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de noviembre, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that Jay Clayton, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be tasked with leading an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's past relationship with prominent Democrats and financial institutions.

The appointment comes as President Donald Trump's administration has come under scrutiny for its alleged prior ties to Epstein, who died in 2019 while in custody in New York. According to the president, the investigation could range from former President Bill Clinton to entities such as JPMorgan Chase, although the Department of Justice had previously noted that a thorough review found insufficient evidence to bring charges against "uncharged third parties."

In a message posted on the X platform, Bondi praised Clayton as "one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country" and assured that the Department will approach the case "with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people."

Trump takes aim at Democratic figures

President Trump described the investigation as a response to what he sees as an attempt by Democrats to link his administration to Epstein. Via Truth Social, he named former President Clinton, Larry Summers, former Treasury secretary and former Harvard chairman, and Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent Democratic donor, as possible figures involved.

"Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island,'" Trump said, calling the situation "another Russian scam" targeting Democrats.