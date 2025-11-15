Voz media US Voz.us
Pam Bondi appoints prosecutor to investigate Epstein's connections to Democrats and institutions

Jay Clayton, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will take over the investigation to shed light on left-wing political figures' connections to the late sex offender.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam BondiAndrew Caballero- Reynolds / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that Jay Clayton, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be tasked with leading an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's past relationship with prominent Democrats and financial institutions.

The appointment comes as President Donald Trump's administration has come under scrutiny for its alleged prior ties to Epstein, who died in 2019 while in custody in New York. According to the president, the investigation could range from former President Bill Clinton to entities such as JPMorgan Chase, although the Department of Justice had previously noted that a thorough review found insufficient evidence to bring charges against "uncharged third parties."

In a message posted on the X platform, Bondi praised Clayton as "one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country" and assured that the Department will approach the case "with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people."

Trump takes aim at Democratic figures

President Trump described the investigation as a response to what he sees as an attempt by Democrats to link his administration to Epstein. Via Truth Social, he named former President Clinton, Larry Summers, former Treasury secretary and former Harvard chairman, and Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent Democratic donor, as possible figures involved.

"Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island,'" Trump said, calling the situation "another Russian scam" targeting Democrats.

The Southern District of New York and its relevance

The Southern District of New York (SDNY) is widely regarded as one of the most influential federal prosecutors' offices in the country. Its independence from the Department of Justice and its track record in high-profile cases - including corruption, financial crimes, national security and human trafficking - position it as a key hub for wide-ranging investigations.

Clayton, who led the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) during Trump's first term, joined the SDNY after a career at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, which specializes in mergers and acquisitions. Although he had no prior experience as a prosecutor, his 120-day interim term was extended by federal judges until the Senate confirms a permanent nominee. However, his confirmation has been blocked by Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer through the Senate's "blue notice" tradition.

