Trump pardons Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump pardoned billionaire Joe Lewis, convicted of fraud and whose family owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club in London, on Thursday. The information was confirmed by a White House official.

Lewis pleaded guilty in 2024 to conspiracy to commit stock fraud, an offense for which he received a three-year probation sentence and a $5 million fine.

The businessman asked Trump for the pardon to receive medical care and visit his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the United States, a White House official said.

"I am pleased all of this is now behind me," the 88-year-old British billionaire declared in a statement to The New York Times sports website, The Athletic.

Lewis said he hopes his family "continue to build our businesses based on the quality and pursuit of excellence that has become our trademark."

The Athletic further quotes a source close to the family saying they "thank President Trump."