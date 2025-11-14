GOP Hispanic Communications Director on Voz News: 'Democrats proved that they care more about their party than they care about Americans'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de noviembre, 2025

Voz News journalist Verónica Silveri interviewed Republican Party Director of Hispanic Communications Jaime Flórez on the network’s newscast, discussing the impact of the government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

In view of the damages suffered by Americans as a result of the shutdown, Flórez commented that "we will all have to pay for it," to later add that "the Democrats got absolutely nothing out of it, apart from showing the country that they are more interested in their party, the whims of their most left wing, than in what Americans really require."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.