Greg Abbott threatens to impose 100% tariff on 'anyone' who moves from New York to Texas after election

At the same time, President Donald Trump endorsed independent candidate Andrew Cuomo on Truth Social.

Abbott in Houston/ Andrew Caballero- ReynoldsAFP

Agustina Blanco

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, a Republican, posted on X that he will impose a 100 percent tariff on anyone moving to Texas from New York after the polls close in the election.

After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC,” Abbott tweeted on the eve of Election Day.

Concurrently, the New York mayoral race drew national attention. In that vein, President Donald Trump endorsed the independent candidate Andrew Cuomo on Truth Social.

In his endorsement, the Republican frontrunner noted, "Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it; Mamdani is not!”

