"Your City Could Be Next": Republicans are already capitalizing on Mamdani's win to appeal to Hispanic voters across the country

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de noviembre, 2025

Although Zohran Mamdani has barely been the mayor-elect of New York City for a few hours, the Republican Party is already capitalizing on his win electorally. With an eye on maintaining control of the House of Representatives in 2026, they launched an ad campaign in eleven districts to attract Hispanic voters from across the country. The slogan? "Your city could be next."

The ad campaign was launched by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), precisely the body charged with protecting and growing the Republican majority in the House. VOZ recently interviewed its chairman, Richard Hudson, who assured that "Hispanic voters are the most important voting bloc."

With this in mind, from the NRCC, they saw in Mamdani's victory in NYC an opportunity to warn Hispanic voters, understanding that many of them experienced in their countries the effects of socialist policies, about what could happen in their cities if they continue voting for the Democratic Party.

"This is the future that Democrats want"

During his election campaign, Mamdani promised to carry forward the following proposals: create a network of state-run supermarkets, establish an alternative public safety force to the NYPD, freeze rent prices, raise the corporate tax from 7.25% to 11.5% and transform 50 schools into climate resilience centers, among other things.

With this in mind, the NRCC launched a thirty-second ad that constitutes the organization's first Spanish-language video campaign.

It focuses on the symbolic importance of Mamdani's victory and the consequences for NYC neighbors should he fulfill his campaign promises: "An earthquake of the extreme left has just shaken the U.S. The epicenter? New York. The new socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, built his movement on defunding the police AND abolishing ICE."

"Now the socialists are celebrating. They call it progress. We call it chaos. This is the future Democrats want. Your city could be next. for socialism! For Democrats," ends the ad's voiceover.

The ad will air in the following key districts to determine control of the House of Representatives in 2026:

Josh Harder (CA-09).

Adam Gray (CA-13).

Darren Soto (FL-09).

Nellie Pou (NJ-09).

Gabe Vasquez (NM-02).

Henry Cuellar (TX-28).

Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34).

David Valadao (CA-22).

Gabe Evans (CO-08).

TX-09 (open seat).

TX-35 (open seat).

The common denominator in these districts is the high percentage of Hispanic voters. As highlighted by Richard Hudson in the aforementioned interview with VOZ, the Hispanic community shares the core values of the Republican Party: faith, family, safety, and strong schools.

Therefore, from the NRCC, they understand that Mamdani's victory could serve to mobilize more Hispanic votes to the GOP.

"The socialist take is complete. Radical socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory is the Democratic Party's plan for America: defund the police, eliminate ICE, and replace common sense with chaos. Democrats in the House support him, and we're going to make sure voters know it," NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez said.