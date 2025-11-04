Trump backs Cuomo: he is "the only option" to prevent Mamdani's triumph

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Monday urged New York City voters to back former governor Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral race. He argued that supporting Cuomo—his longtime political rival—is the only way to prevent Zohran Mamdani from coming to power and warned that, if the socialist candidate wins, New York would have "zero chance of success, or even survival."

Trump noted that, if Mamdani is elected, he would consider cutting federal funding to the city, insisting that under his stewardship, New York would face economic and social decline. "You really have no choice. You must vote for him [Andrew Cuomo] and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it; Mamdani is not!" he wrote on Truth Social.

An unexpected and strategic endorsement

Although he traditionally faces Democrats, Trump warned that voting for Republican Curtis Sliwa would be tantamount to favoring a Mamdani win, arguing that splitting the opposition vote would benefit the progressive. The New York native insisted that his priority is to avoid what he described as a "total economic and social disaster" for the city.

The president added that he would rather see a Democrat with a "record of success" win than allow someone "with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE" to come to power.

Cuomo rejects affinity for Trump

Cuomo, who was defeated by Mamdani in this year's Democratic primary, claimed last month that he would not accept an endorsement from Trump if he offered it. Now, however, he finds himself at the center of an unexpected political turnaround as he seeks to improve his standing in the polls.

Mamdani mocks Cuomo over Trump endorsement. After learning of Donald Trump's endorsement of the former governor, Mamdani reacted with irony on social media. In a post on X, the state lawmaker wrote, "Congratulations, Andrew Cuomo! I know how hard you worked for this," openly mocking the political endorsement.







Musk also endorses Cuomo

Entrepreneur Elon Musk also announced his support for Cuomo, calling on voters not to elect Mamdani. In a post on X, Musk argued that supporting Sliwa would be tantamount to favoring the progressive assemblyman. "Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!" he wrote.