Elon Musk officially endorses Andrew Cuomo ahead of New York mayoral election

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de noviembre, 2025

Elon Musk officially endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral election. The mogul made a post on X, where he called on people to vote for the former Democratic governor and not for Zohran Mamdani. The polls will take place this Tuesday, November 4.

Ahead of the November 4 elections in the Big Apple, Mamdani is the overwhelming favorite to win the mayoralty. He has been leading in all polls against Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate, although that lead has shrunk in recent weeks, especially after Eric Adams dropped out of the race.

While Musk had previously criticized the socialist candidate on other occasions, he had yet to endorse any of his rivals. Through a short post on his social network, he also made it clear that voting for Sliwa, is voting for the young assemblyman.

"Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!" he wrote. In doing so, the Tesla founder joined other billionaires who had already endorsed Cuomo, such as Mike Bloomberg, Bill Ackmann and Joe Gebbia, among others.

Recently, Musk participated in Joe Rogan's podcast, where he described Mamdani as a "charismatic swindler." He further argued that the outcome of his policy agenda would be devastating for the city. "If Mamdani's policies are put into place, especially at scale, it would be a catastrophic decline in living standards, not just for the rich, but for everyone. As has been the case with every socialist experiment," he added.

Just hours before the X owner's post, Donald Trump told CBS News that Cuomo was the least bad choice for NYC's neighbors. Speaking to the '60 Minutes' show, the president referred to Mamdani as someone "worse than a socialist," which is why he would rather vote for a "bad Democrat."

"I got to see de Blasio, how bad a mayor he was, and this man will do a worse job than de Blasio by far. And it's gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a Communist running New York, all you're doing is wasting the money you're sending there," the Republican added.