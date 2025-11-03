Zohran Mamdani downplays Barack Obama's snub just a day before the election

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de noviembre, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, the Socialist candidate for mayor of New York City, sought to downplay the lack of endorsement from former President Barack Obama over the weekend on the eve of one of the most closely watched elections in the country.

"I appreciated the call with President Obama and his support for the movement that we have created," Mamdani told reporters in City Hall Park early Monday morning in remarks reported by the New York Post.

Mamdani's position comes after Obama accompanied and campaigned over the weekend for New Jersey's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Mikie Sherrill.

However, the former president did not go to New York City to support Mamdani. They only chatted on the phone.

"I appreciated his words. I appreciated his time, and I appreciate this movement for putting us on the brink of delivering us a new city in this place," Mamdani said.

Meanwhile, the socialist took the opportunity to attack his rival, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, whom he branded as Trump's "chosen one" for mayor.

"We have long known that Andrew Cuomo is Donald Trump’s puppet in this race," Mamdani said, just hours before his campaign released a statement denouncing the "endorsement."

All this despite the fact that President Trump has not endorsed any candidate in the race. "I'm not a fan of Cuomo for better or worse, but if I have to choose between a bad Democrat and a communist (...) To be honest, I will always choose the bad Democrat," the president said on 60 Minutes on Sunday.